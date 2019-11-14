Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Shares of Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 773487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68. The stock has a market cap of $198.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.43.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

