Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.06

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.06 and last traded at $130.28, with a volume of 130936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.08.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Assurant by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,779,000 after acquiring an additional 522,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,702,000 after acquiring an additional 111,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Assurant by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,025,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,444,000 after acquiring an additional 378,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Assurant by 151.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,699,000 after acquiring an additional 631,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Assurant by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 925,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,442,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)
Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.