Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.06

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.06 and last traded at $130.28, with a volume of 130936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Assurant by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,779,000 after acquiring an additional 522,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,702,000 after acquiring an additional 111,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Assurant by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,025,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,444,000 after acquiring an additional 378,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Assurant by 151.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,699,000 after acquiring an additional 631,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Assurant by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 925,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,442,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

