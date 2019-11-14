Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.17 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. 5,373,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,233. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUMP. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

