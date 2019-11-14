ArtByte (ABY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

