ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 58,341 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.78. 25,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,576. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $999.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.66.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of ($50.63) million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 173.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

ARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

