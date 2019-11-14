Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,134 Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Lattice Semiconductor makes up about 0.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 11,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $216,848.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,810.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 21,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $439,914.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,732.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,213 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

