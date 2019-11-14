Arlington Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,602,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,188,000 after purchasing an additional 590,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,855,000 after purchasing an additional 291,366 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 376,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Hill LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

BATS:IGV opened at $221.88 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average is $216.35.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

