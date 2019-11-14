ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ARKAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ARKEMA/S stock opened at $105.57 on Thursday. ARKEMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ARKEMA/S will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

