ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.