Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Director Randall E. Woods Sells 3,046 Shares

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $807,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARNA stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.63. 20,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,608. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 36.51 and a current ratio of 36.51.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 68.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,560,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,749,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3,642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 217,643 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

