ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Holdings Raised by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 256.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR opened at $15.12 on Thursday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.87%.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, Director William C. Green purchased 20,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,829.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hall Anthony 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

