Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Trading Up 9%

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s stock price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 474,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 520,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 66.04% and a negative net margin of 1,081.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 67.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Aqua Metals by 61.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 32.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

