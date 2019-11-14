Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. 108,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,870. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

In other news, Director Johan Christenson bought 266,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,005.00. Also, CEO Christian S. Schade bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 613,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,202,500 in the last ninety days.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

