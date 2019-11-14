Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.
Aprea Therapeutics stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. 108,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,870. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.
