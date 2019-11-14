Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,158 shares of company stock valued at $97,019,630. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.11.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.77. 1,614,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,765,956. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $264.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.83 and a 200-day moving average of $210.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,165.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.