Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Holdings Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 252.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 18.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

NYSE:ARI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 24,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,023. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.60. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $380,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.