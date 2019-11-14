Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 974,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 854,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,836,000 after purchasing an additional 215,687 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,138,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.