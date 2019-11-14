Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 101.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5,130.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,137 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 108.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,673,000 after purchasing an additional 426,668 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,685,000 after purchasing an additional 378,897 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $283.74 on Thursday. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

