Analyzing Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) and Amcor (OTCMKTS:AMCR)

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conversion Labs and Amcor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $8.32 million 1.09 -$1.24 million N/A N/A Amcor $9.46 billion 1.69 $430.20 million $0.61 16.16

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -27.79% -959.40% -82.56% Amcor 4.07% 18.16% 6.02%

Dividends

Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Conversion Labs does not pay a dividend. Amcor pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Conversion Labs and Amcor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Amcor 2 0 2 0 2.00

Amcor has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.85%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than Conversion Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Conversion Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Amcor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amcor beats Conversion Labs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc., an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software. The company sells its products through technology infrastructure and relationships with agencies, third party marketers, and online advertising platforms, as well as through its Websites inrwellness.com and shapiromd.com. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

