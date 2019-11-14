Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC):

11/11/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/21/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2019 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ACHC stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra K. Osteen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,732.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

