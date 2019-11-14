Analysts Set Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target at $12.67

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,621.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.