Analysts Set Expectations for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of EIGR opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $268.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

