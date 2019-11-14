Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Brokerages expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to announce sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.76 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $17.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $17.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.95 billion to $18.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Shares of HFC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. 1,083,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 69.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

