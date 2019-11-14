Analysts Expect Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) to report sales of $13.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $14.00 million. Dermira posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 494.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermira will report full-year sales of $93.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $94.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.85 million, with estimates ranging from $65.76 million to $73.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million.

DERM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.12.

In other Dermira news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans purchased 23,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $199,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,747.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,917.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dermira in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dermira by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Dermira by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Dermira by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dermira by 531.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermira stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Dermira has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The company has a market cap of $438.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

