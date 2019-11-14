Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Sapiens International reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $22.60. 2,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,539. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,137,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,174,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 134,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 113,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

