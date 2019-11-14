American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Reduced by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 145.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 208.7% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.49. 13,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,046. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $85.89 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

