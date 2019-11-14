American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stake Raised by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $96.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

