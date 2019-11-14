Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

AMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $150.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.99. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,116,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $45,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,530.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,740 shares of company stock worth $1,395,053. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 286.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,831,000 after acquiring an additional 999,892 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 937.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 988,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 893,253 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,465,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,359,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 2,107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 249,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.