Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Amdocs updated its Q1 guidance to $1.02-1.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.44-4.61 EPS.

DOX stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.70. 3,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,192. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

