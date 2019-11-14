AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Update

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.87% of AMCON Distributing worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $70.00 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

