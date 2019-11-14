AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,989,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 71,869.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 143,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,020 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 144,245 shares during the period. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.