Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.6% of Ruggie Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $29,189,787. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,755.50. 102,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,610. The company has a market cap of $878.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,757.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,837.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

