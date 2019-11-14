Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Down 37.3% in October

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.41. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Amalgamated Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 95.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 122,905 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

