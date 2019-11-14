AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Trading Up 5.2%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.69, approximately 736,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 906,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $318.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 141,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

