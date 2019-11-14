Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Receives $9.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

ACH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,595. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 769.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

