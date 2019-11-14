AltaCorp Capital Trims Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Target Price to C$26.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 775,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30.

Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

