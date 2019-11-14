AltaCorp Capital Trims Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Target Price to C$26.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 775,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

