Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Olin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $234,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLN shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.