Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Corning by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Corning by 2.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. S&P Equity Research cut Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

