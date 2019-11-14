Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,532 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $100,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $106,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XENE. ValuEngine cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $98,856.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,740.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $70,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,972.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,087 shares of company stock valued at $216,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

