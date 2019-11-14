Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Trex by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,298,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 569,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,805,000 after purchasing an additional 199,849 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

In other Trex news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $959,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $233,020.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,388 shares of company stock worth $1,802,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $53.48 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.