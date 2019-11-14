Alps Advisors Inc. Has $526,000 Holdings in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,215,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 302,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,374,000.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. Dine Brands Global Inc has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

