Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 44.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,307.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,466. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,323.74. The company has a market cap of $896.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,247.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,180.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,463,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,043 shares of company stock valued at $40,364,988. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.