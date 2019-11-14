Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, 7,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 48,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 million and a P/E ratio of -14.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (TSE:AII)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

