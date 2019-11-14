Almeela (KZE) Market Cap Tops $221,171.00

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 65.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Almeela has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. One Almeela token can now be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a market cap of $221,171.00 and $1,059.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken . Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

