Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Independent Research

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €234.00 ($272.09) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €227.00 ($263.95).

Allianz stock traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €217.80 ($253.26). 398,608 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €215.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €209.31. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

