Alessandro Parimbelli Sells 52,500 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $2,059,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,781.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alessandro Parimbelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Alessandro Parimbelli sold 5,964 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $219,833.04.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Alessandro Parimbelli sold 9,723 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $352,167.06.

Jabil stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,460,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 799,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 662,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 260,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

