Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 9,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 22.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,024,000 after acquiring an additional 549,600 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 187,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,650. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

