Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABDC shares. ValuEngine raised Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Alcentra Capital in the second quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 240,027 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABDC opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. Alcentra Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Alcentra Capital’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

