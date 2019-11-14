Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Akcea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Akcea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. 9,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,831. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,535,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

