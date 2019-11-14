Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Insiders have sold 13,877 shares of company stock worth $1,505,202 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,009. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $84.38.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.