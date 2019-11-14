Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $252.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APD. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.53.

Shares of APD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.18. The company had a trading volume of 949,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $149.64 and a 1-year high of $238.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 1,122,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after buying an additional 411,472 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,494,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,340,000 after buying an additional 220,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

